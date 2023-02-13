The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,149. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

