The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.80) to GBX 683 ($8.21) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.