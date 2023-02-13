The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $267.42 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003100 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $267.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.