The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

