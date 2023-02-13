The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:TWN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 19,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

