The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

