The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.31.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

