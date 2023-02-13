The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Reduced by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

DIS stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.