The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,038 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,038 ($24.50).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.80) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The Weir Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($22.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,635.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,727.27. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.28).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

