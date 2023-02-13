Theta Fuel Market Cap Tops $311.73 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $311.73 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00080997 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00061226 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010217 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025479 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001808 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,028,723,879 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
