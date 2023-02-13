Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Update

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 180,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

THRN traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 115,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,392. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

THRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.