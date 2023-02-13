Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Insider Activity

Toast Trading Up 6.1 %

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $2,424,593.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089 over the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $24.18. 2,928,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,714. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

