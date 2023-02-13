Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.57. Toast shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1,049,045 shares trading hands.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Toast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.