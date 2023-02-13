Toncoin Price Tops $2.24 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and approximately $34.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00010359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00043246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00216095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022147 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.35616104 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $30,846,385.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

