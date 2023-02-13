Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 53.0% in January

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 94,046,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

