Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 1,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

