Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 1,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
