Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TPZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

