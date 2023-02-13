TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
