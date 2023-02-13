TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get TPG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 0.7 %

About TPG

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.75. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.