Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tracsis stock traded down GBX 36.70 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 933.30 ($11.22). The company had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,088. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £278.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18,600.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 948.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

In related news, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,045.80). In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,184.88). Also, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,045.80).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

