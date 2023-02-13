TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Long Path Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 10.9% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Long Path Partners LP owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $730.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $766.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.