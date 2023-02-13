TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 87,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 331,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $870,862.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,285 shares in the company, valued at $25,632,517.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $84,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,159 shares of company stock worth $6,174,824. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

