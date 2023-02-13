Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $5.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

