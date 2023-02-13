TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $8,398,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. 2,170,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

