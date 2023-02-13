TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $8,398,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. 2,170,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
