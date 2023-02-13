Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.72

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.72 and last traded at C$38.31, with a volume of 80489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.93.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.01.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.