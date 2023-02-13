Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Triton International makes up 4.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Triton International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. 66,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.