Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Triton International by 119.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

