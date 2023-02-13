Truist Financial Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $103.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 159.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $7,424,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

