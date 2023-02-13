Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 64,409 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

