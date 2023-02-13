Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 64,409 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.