Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. 49,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 653,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

