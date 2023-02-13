Twin Tree Management LP Sells 126,426 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,426 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

KRE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,630. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.