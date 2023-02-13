Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,573 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.52% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.23. 82,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,550. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

