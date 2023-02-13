Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

