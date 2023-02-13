Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
