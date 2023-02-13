Tyson Foods (TSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN):

2/7/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

2/1/2023 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 609,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,107. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

