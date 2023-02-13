U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,424,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,510 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 4.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $662,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 249.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 258,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 109.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 337,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 545,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,899. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

