U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 159,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 94,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 942,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

