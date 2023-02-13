Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

