Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.76. 208,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,341. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.38.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.