Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,014,300 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.2 days.

Shares of Uniper stock remained flat at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Uniper has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $32.78.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uniper from €2.20 ($2.37) to €2.00 ($2.15) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

