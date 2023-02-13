Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.33 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00029088 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $61.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004532 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.504602 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $47,572,001.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.

