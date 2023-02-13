United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.38%.

About United-Guardian

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.