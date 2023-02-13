United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.61. 296,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.