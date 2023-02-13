UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.23. The company had a trading volume of 464,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.80. The stock has a market cap of $462.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

