Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Unity Bancorp worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNTY. StockNews.com cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

