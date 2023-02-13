Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Urban One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UONE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Urban One has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban One by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

