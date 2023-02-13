UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAAW traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,530. UTA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

