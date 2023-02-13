UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

