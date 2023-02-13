Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vale by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vale by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,907,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,865 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

