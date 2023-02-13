VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Stake Lifted by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PPH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.