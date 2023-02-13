VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 14,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,152. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

