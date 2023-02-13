Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.73. 14,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,918. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.